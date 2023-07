Abuja Airport: FAAN sets date to effect new tariff for toll fare

828 828

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria says it will effect a new tariff for toll fare at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from July 17.

This is contained in a statement signed by the FAAN Management and made available on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the management, the fare for cars will change from N200 to N300, while that of buses and Sport Utility Vehicles will change from N300 to N500.

It said the truck (six tyres) tariff would change from N500 to N1,000, while the trailer and container tariff would be N2,000.

The management urged the public to take notice of the change and the effective date.

According to it, FAAN is committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.