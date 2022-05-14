Abubakar Malami withdraws from Kebbi State governorship race

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has withdrawn his ambition to contest for Kebbi State governorship election.

Malami confirmed his withdrawal to Vanguard Saturday morning that he had indeed given up on the governorship race for now but did not give reasons for the change of mind.

“I have not resigned as the Attorney General of the Federation but have only withdrawn from the Kebbi governorship race,” Malami said in a short message to Vanguard.

It will be recalled that Malami, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, was among those purported to have resigned in order to contest as governor of Kebbi State.

It was reported that he had bid farewell to his boss and had begun consultations to actualize his governorship bid.