The Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria says it is awaiting the approval from Kaduna State Government for the reopening of the institution for academic activities.

Malam Auwal Umar, Director of Public Affairs Division of the university, made this known in a statement issued in Zaria on Sunday.

He added that the state government sent a verification team to the university on Jan. 20 to specifically assess ABU’s compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols.

He added that there was mutual understanding between the University and the assessment tour.

Umar recalled that the university had on January 12 announced its decision to reopen for resumption of academic activities on January 25 subject to further directives issued by the Federal and Kaduna State governments.

However, Umar added that the university management wishes to reassure all students, parents and other stakeholders that whatever decision communicated to the university would be conveyed to them immediately.