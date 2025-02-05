ABU: Council approves appointment of new VC

The Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria has approved the appointment of Professor Adamu Ahmed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

This was contained in a statement by Auwalu Umar, the Director of Public Affairs, ABU, on Wednesday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The appointment of Ahmed, Umar said, was made on Wednesday during the 209th Special Council meeting presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale-Ahmed.

NAN reports that in June 2024, President Bola Tinubu appointed Ahmed, a distinguished scholar of urban and regional planning, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Education, Kano.

Ahmed, an academic and administrator, has spent over three decades at the ABU, where he taught and mentored students.

His academic journey began at ABU, where he earned his first, second, and PhD degrees.

Ahmed has held various leadership positions, including Head of Urban and Regional Planning, Deputy Director of ABU Consultancy Services, and Director of the Directorate of University Advancement.

