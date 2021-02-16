The absence of the first prosecution witness (PW1), Williams Obiora, on Tuesday, hindered the continuation of trial of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Counsel for the Federal Government, Ladipo Okpeseyi, SAN, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that Obiora could not make it to court because the vehicle with which he was travelling down to Abuja from the east broke down.

Okpeseyi said following the development, the witness decided to return home.

The lawyer, who apologised to the court, said he had discussed the unfortunate incident with Dasuki’s counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN.

“The matter today is for continuation of trial; for the defence to cross examine the PW1 or conclude the cross examination.

“We have just been informed in court now that the vehicle conveying the witness to Abuja broke down on the way from the eastern part of the country.

“I learned he had retired and gone back home. I have explained to my learned counsel our challenge and we agreed for an adjournment to conclude the cross examination of PW1 before anyone else.

“We apologise for this. This is totally beyond our control,” he said.

Raji, who confirmed the submission, did not oppose the application.

Justice Mohammed adjourned the matter until March 30 and March 31 for trial continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on March 11, 2020, Obiora, who retired in 2018 as Department of State Service officer, had told the court that he was part of the team that carried out a search at the ex-NSA’s residence in Asokoro where firearms were discovered.

Dasuki, who was the NSA in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, is facing seven counts bordering on illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.