The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, on Saturday said the consistent absence of some members of parliament would not be tolerated anymore.

The speaker said this before making his speech at the close of the First Ordinary Session of the parliament in Abuja.

Lo recalled that during previous sessions and throughout this current one, some parliamentarians never showed up and some others sparingly did and would collect the daily sitting allowances.

It was gathered that the daily sitting allowance is allegedly from $250 to $500.

Lo said the Bureau of the Parliament had been instructed to block the payments of certain parliamentarians that were absent during the session.

He said: “I gave instruction for MPs to sign the attendance, that attendance list is mandatory because if there is nobody there will be no plenary session.

“I have taken far-reaching decisions and this will be adopted by the Bureau; those who will not be here will have no right to lay claims to the payment.

“We have to put an end to this, I am not going to tolerate this anymore.”

Lo also urged members to be more committed to promote integration in line with the ECOWAS Vision 2020 of achieving a region of the people.

He said: “I also will insist on participation of parliamentarians in committee deliberations and plenary sessions for the higher authorities and the voters who are our constituents.

“We need to demonstrate a higher level of commitment and perseverance in order to ensure self-assessment of our performance.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria has 35 seats at the parliament.

However, very few of them attend sessions and committee meetings.

Speaking with newsmen, Senator Biodun Olujimi, a representative from Nigeria, urged the speaker to be “more receptive to information and must be able to call people and ask questions”.

Olujimi added: “What happens is simple: When you are home and you are a legislator, you cannot have a bill on the floor (of your parliament) and then sit here (ECOWAS Parliament).

“That is what has been happening.

“Rather than vituperate, it would have been a better thing (for the speaker) to call that community and ask them what the problems are and reschedule.

“That is the mark of leadership.

“When you want to lead you must be able to make allowances and you must be able to see people’s faults and help in making it better.”

Olujimi added that she was, however, not in favour of absenteeism of members of parliament.

Also, Mahama Ayariga, a Ghanaian representative, said the parliament could do more than discuss issues concerning the region and encourage debates to ensure more participation of members.

Ayariga said: “We have discussed many of the issues in committee meetings but actually at plenary, we have not really debated any of the issues and the management of proceedings during plenary has not enabled those issues to be debated.

“For me, that is very sad and disappointing.

“Part of the reasons people do not also come is that we have not made it very exciting to be in the chamber; no serious debate takes place and some feel it’s a waste of time and not everyone has the commitment to committee work even though a lot of exciting work takes place at that level.

“One of the things I would urge the speaker to consider is to make sure issues are debated here and it will attract the MPs to come and sit and participate so their constituents can see them engage in very important debates.”

Ayariga added that debates on reports generated by the committees should be encouraged and resolutions passed.

He said: “Not one single report was actually debated and in the end no resolution was actually passed (during this session).

“To adopt a report is different from a resolution being passed and which would then be communicated to the Heads of State or their ministers to take action.”

The Ghanaian representative also said that the parliament had engaged consultants to see what reforms could take for the development of an ECOWAS parliament practice guide.

NAN.