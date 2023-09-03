ABS regain professional status, unveil new Technical Adviser

Abubakar Bukola Saraki Ilorin FC have regained promotion to the Nigeria National League after relegation at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

The team’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, disclosed this on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He spoke while unveiling a new coach, Umar Kwasau, as the Technical Adviser for the club.

Chukwuemeka revealed that the club had also secured the slot of DMD FC of Maiduguri to maintain their NNL status.

The Director of Football said that the decision of the owners of the club to bring back the team to professional status is to satisfy the yearnings of the teeming fans.

He said the fans were worried that a big club like ABS FC with its status in the nation’s football circle should not be playing in the amateur league.

He assured the supporters that the team would galvanise all the available resources and support from the owners to ensure that the team gains promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“We have a mandate to not only sustain the professional status of the club, but to galvanise all available resources and strategies to gain promotion to the elite league, the NPFL,” he said.

Chukwuemeka charged the newly appointed Technical Adviser to work efficiently and ensure that the mandate of promotion is achieved.

Responding, Kwasau said the mandate is achievable, even as he called for the support of the football stakeholders to succeed in his assignment, adding that Kwara remains his second home.