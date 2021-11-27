ABS Ilorin FC of unveil 53-year-old new Technical Adviser

ABS Ilorin FC have unveiled 53-year-old Jerome Igbankwe, a former Zamfara United FC Chief Coach, as new Technical Adviser.

The unveiling was performed on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State by the Director of Football ABS FC, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka.

He said the engagement of the new handler became necessary in view of the exit of the club’s Cameroonian coach, Tony Encho.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Encho has joined Crown FC of Ogbomoso.

He said the new coach was not new to the club as he had served ABS FC and had great understanding of the workings of the club.

Chukwuemeka restated the mandate by the owner of the club Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki in using the club as a platform to develop young football players and coaches who seek to become professionals.

Igbankwe told journalists after his unveiling that he was delighted to join the Ilorin-based Nigeria National League side.

He explained that he would be focusing on the objective of the club of helping local players become superstars.

Igbankwe promised to work hard to justify the confidence the management of the team reposed in him.

“The focus again will be to promote the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League,” Igbankwe said.

Igbankwe, who hails from Taraba State, has Confederation of Africa Football Licence C obtained in 2011.

He was formerly with ABS as a coach between 2018 and 2019 when Coach Hassan Abubakar was in charge of the club as the Technical Adviser.

Igbankwe was a Chief Coach of Zamfara United FC between 2014 and 2017, after he coordinated Aspire Africa Football Dreams between 2007 and 2016.

He coached Yarima Strikers FC, Gusau between 2008 and 2013 and was Chief Coach of Dallatu United FC, Gusau between 2005 and 2006.

The new ABS Technical Adviser was among the coaches who benefitted from the Laliga De Futbol training in 2017.

He played as a defensive midfielder with the defunct Eagle Cement between 1991 and 1992, Igbankwe represented Kebbi United FC as player as well as Zamfara United FC and Shagari United FC, Sokoto.

He has certificate of football coaching from the National Institute of Sports, Lagos in 2004 and Physical and Health Education.