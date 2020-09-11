Abubakar Bukola Saraki of Ilorin FC has appointed Coach Shuaib Abdulkadir as acting Technical Adviser.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, made the announcement on Friday in Ilorin after a management meeting.

He said the appointment became imperative after the team’s Technical Adviser, Yomi Elijah, informed the club that he was leaving for an unnamed Nigeria Professional Football League side, after the expiration of his contract.

Chukwuemeka said Abdulkadir will remain in acting capacity until a decision to appoint a substantive Technical Adviser is taken.

Elijah told newsmen after the meeting that he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by the management, staff and players of the team.

He solicited for the same support for coach Abdulkadir, alias No Fear, who he described as a loyal servant.

In his comment, Abdulkadir thanked the club management for the confidence reposed in him to handle the team till a decision to appoint a new Technical Adviser is taken.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and assured of his unalloyed commitment to the project to move the club forward.

Until his appointment, Abdulkadir, who joined the team at the beginning of last season, was assistant to Elijah.

