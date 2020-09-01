Olakunle Olusegun, a forward with ABS Football Club of Ilorin, has joined Boldklubben Fremad Amager, a Danish professional football club based in the district of Amager Vest in Copenhagen.

ABS FC Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin that the club had concluded his transfer to the Danish club.

He however failed to disclose the transfer fees in what he said was a long-term contract.

Chukwuemeka said: “We are delighted to see that Olusegun is progressing very well and we are very happy to be part of this.

“At ABS FC, our objectives are always the same, to discover, train and nurture to stardom.”

He added the club “still have plenty of Oluseguns” and every one of the players would shine at their own time.

Chukwuemeka disclosed that Olusegun was first sent to FDC Vista of Russia in 2019 before his move to Fremad Amager.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement further disclosed that Olusegun, after his unveiling on Tuesday, expressed his delight at the move.

He said: “It’s the first big opportunity for me, and a chance I’ve been looking forward to. My goal for my U-17 matches was to perform as well as possible, and get better for each match.

“It’s the best showcase for young players in my home country. I am very proud to have signed my first contract abroad and it is an exciting step towards my goals for the future.

“When I was included in Nigeria’s under-17 national team, I was hoping to get my first contract abroad. Now that the shift is in place, I can focus on my development.

“I was included in trial training several times in February in Turkey at the training camp with Fremad Amager, and was able to show myself there.

“I already know several of the players, and in addition I have almost just met them all in Turkey.

“I have talked a lot with two other Nigerians there, centre-back Sodiq Rasheed and centre-forward Samson Iyede, and they have prepared me for life in Denmark.

“Both the country and the club seem like a perfect solution to me and therefore it was an easy choice.

“I’m looking forward to making my debut, and it would be great if it happens very soon.”

NAN reports that Fremad Amager has since confirmed that Olusegun has been assigned jersey number 6.

He is in the squad to face B1908 Amager in the first round of the Danish Cup on Tuesday.