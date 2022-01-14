Abraysports FC Ilorin, set to unveil new jersey

Abraysports FC of Ilorin has announced it will unveil New Jersey during a friendly game against Crown FC of Ogbomosho Saturday at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

The Abray Boys would trade tackle with the Nigeria National League (NNL) side in preparation for the upcoming 2021/2022 NLO Amateur 1 season.

Crown FC won their last visit to Ilorin against Abraysports by 3-2, despite the excellent performance of the Abray boys.

The jersey has the traditional black colour striped on the arm and neck of its red top, while the short is black.

The jersey made by Givova Italy has the short form of Abraysports (AS) written in black colour in front of the short.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach Gbolade Ezekiel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital that the team is prepared for the game while he expressed optimism that his boys could correct the mistakes made when both sides faced themselves last year.

“We are prepared to compete against them. Last year, we lost against them, and we felt we hurt ourselves. I am hoping the boys can make corrections,” Ezekiel said.