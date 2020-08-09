Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham appreciated sharing a pitch with Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski.

Both forwards struck as Bayern thumped Chelsea 4-1 in the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie.

Abraham acknowledged there was plenty he picked him from watching the Pole up close.

He said” “For me he’s the best striker in the world right now, and that’s the level I’ve got to get to and better. That’s what I aspire to be.

“Coming here and playing against him is a great learning curve, a great experience for me. Going into next season and onwards I’ve got to build myself to get to those high levels.”