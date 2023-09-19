Aborted air crash: I stand with Gov. Adeleke — Atiku

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said he stands with the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on the aborted air crash that would have involved the state’s helmsman and his aides.

The Eagle Online recalls that Adeleke, through his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, said it was an act of sabotage.

Abubakar took to his X handle on Monday to back the Governor, who is also a member of the PDP.

He tweeted: “I was deeply alarmed to hear about the recent aircraft incident involving Governor @AAdeleke_01 and his aides.

“It is a great relief to know that everyone is safe and unharmed.

“In these trying times, I stand in solidarity with the governor and commend the prompt response of the crew that ensured the safety of all onboard.

“We must remain resilient and vigilant, as the well-being and security of our leaders and citizens are paramount for the progress of our nation.

“May God continue to watch over you and protect all who work tirelessly for the betterment of Osun State and our beloved country.”

END.