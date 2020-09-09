The emergence of Tokunbo Abiru as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Oct. 31 Lagos East Senatorial bye-election is not a product of imposition by the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Michael Babatola, Head of Tokunbo Abiru Media Office, made the assertion on Wednesday in Lagos, saying it was false to insinuate that Abiru was imposed on the party by Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bye-election was necessitated following the death of Sen. Bayo Osinowo on June 15.

Babatola said in a statement that Abiru, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, emerged via a consensus of party stakeholders.

According to him, this included the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), highest decision-making organ of the party in the state.

He described Tinubu as a democrat, who would encourage all aspirants to pursue their aspirations while promoting the values of the APC.

Babatola added that all the aspirants were consulted and then consented to the emergence of Abiru as the senatorial candidate.

He said claims that Abiru’s nomination had set the state for power struggle with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, was “a figment of the author’s imagination”.

“Also, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a strong supporter of Abiru’s senatorial ambition. He also endorsed him.

“There is no basis for power struggle. Both Sanwo-Olu and Abiru are party faithful with interest to work for the progress and prosperity of Lagos and Nigeria at large,” Babatola said.

He explained that Abiru resigned from Polaris Bank after a meritorious service to the bank.

“For the record, Abiru joined Skye Bank Plc in July 4, 2016 as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for a term of two years.

“His engagement was renewed in 2018 for another term of two years.

“It is on record that under his leadership, Abiru successfully repositioned, restructured and transformed Skye Bank to Polaris Bank.

“He also transformed the bank from liability to profitability,” Babatola said.

He also explained that Abiru did not only resign from the bank at the expiration of his two-term engagement, he successfully reached the peak of his career in the banking sector after 29 years.