Abiru hails Ikorodu-born Chess master, Onakoya

Senator Mukhail Abiru (Lagos-East) has commended 29-year-old Tunde Onakoya, Ikorodu-born Chess Master and coach, for setting a global record in the game.

Abiru gave the commendation in a statement signed by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun, on Sunday in Ikorodu.

He lauded Onakoya for breaking the world record for the longest chess marathon, after playing unbeaten for 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square to raise money for underprivileged children.

The lawmaker saluted Onakoya’s courage and determination, despite the adversities he faced while growing up in Ikorodu.

Abiru noted that the rare feat had once again given a ray of hope to many young folks, particularly those from less-privileged homes who are striving to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.

He said that Onakoya had become a beacon of hope for many young people working towards global relevance in their respective endeavours.

“This feat has set the stage for many young people in Ikorodu, Lagos East Senatorial District and beyond to reach for the top.

“He has demonstrated that adversity can never conquer a determined and courageous person.

“I am proud of his remarkable accomplishment and the honour he has brought to our dear nation.

“I join his family, and all Nigerians in celebrating this great Ambassador, who has become a great source of inspiration for many Nigerians, particularly young people,” he said.