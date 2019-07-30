Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says that President Muhammadu Buhari has restored dashed hope by immortalising Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of 1993 Presidential election.

Abiodun spoke with State House correspondents after leading a delegation of Elders and Leaders of Thought from the state on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that by conferring national honours on Abiola and renaming the National Stadium after him, Buhari had soothed the feelings of many Nigerians.

He said: “I came with eminent citizens of Ogun State to come and visit and thank President Buhari for graciously bestowing several honours on an illustrious son of Ogun State, Abiola

“Abiola participated in a presidential election where historically a Muslim had another Muslim running mate; that election was adjudged free and fair; that election he was adjudged to have won but was never declared winner.

“Several years afterwards, it took the person of the president to bestow and rekindle that hope that was dashed which was the theme of Abiola’s campaign that time tagged ‘Hope 93’; that hope was dashed by his untimely death at the age of 60.

“Our dear president rekindled that hope first by committing and changing June 12 to be Democracy Day and bestowing on him a National Award GCFR, which is reserved for someone who has served on a national capacity.

“His naming a federal institution which is the stadium in Abuja after him, deservedly so; because Abiola is a true philanthropist and lover of sports.

“We thought it wise by coming with sons of Ogun State across board to come and show our deep appreciation to President Buhari.’’

The governor commended Buhari for his dogged fight against corruption, adding that Abiola and Buhari shared the same view that corruption was inimical to Nigeria’s development.

Abiodun also lauded Buhari over his stance on food security and continuous promotion of the agriculture sector.

According to him, Ogun State has taken a cue from the president’s programmes on agriculture.

He said that he solicited the president’s support on agriculture as the CBN had different programmes that the state could benefit from in the agriculture sector.

Abiodun listed some of the programmes as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme; the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme and the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme.

He said: “I requested that he kindly put in a word with us to the CBN and the president graciously did that immediately; so, I want to commend the president because besides the fact that focus on agriculture guarantees food security for the nation.

“It also helps us in engaging our teeming youths; we are consequently allocating parcels of land to our youths.

“We are starting with about 10,000 youths in the first instance; we are going to assign a hectare of land each under the AADS and the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

“The CBN will be supporting us with land clearing and land preparation; we as a state will support them with the required agricultural extension services.

“The CBN will provide seedling for them through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and provide fertilizer and the anchor will off take for processing.’’

The governor said his administration was working towards engaging in the first instance, 10,000 youths in agriculture.

He said his administration had an ambitious programme to engage 40,000 youths in over 40,000 hectares; one hectare at a time allocation.

He also commended Buhari on efforts on security, adding that the Federal Government was also very sensitive towards ensuring that the lives and property of people were protected.

Two former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel were part of the delegation.