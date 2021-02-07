The Ogun State Teaching Service Commission has affirmed that the bold step taken by the Dapo Abiodun Administration in revolutionising the education sector has yielded excellent performance going by the feat recorded in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination result of students across the State.

The Chairman, TESCOM, Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, who said this during the Commission’s inspection tour to schools in Abeokuta, Ilaro and Ijebu axis, noted that the improvement was achievable through the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

Ifede remarked that to sustain the standard, teachers as the pivot of academics must collaborate and ensure they impact quality knowledge on students to achieve excellence, noting that this would continually improve the Higher Educational Potential Index.

The TESCOM Boss expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety protocol of both teachers and students, directing that no student should be allowed into the school premises without the use of face mask.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Johnson Odeyemi, informed that the Commission would organise seminar to intimate teachers on how to prepare quality lesson notes and develop right academic culture.

In their separate responses, the Principal, Oronna College, Ilaro, Adeloye Adebowale, and the Vice Principal, Itolu Community High School, Wuraola Ajibola, attributed the success recorded by students in the Year 2020 to the support and commitment of the present administration towards education.

Schools visited were Oronna High School, Ilaro; Itolu Community High School, Ilaro; Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode; Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo; and Abusi Odumere Academy, Ijebu-Igbo.