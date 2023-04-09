Abiodun with Buhari, Obasanjo, NBA over Bola Ajibola’s death

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s judiciary on the death of the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Ajibola passed on early Sunday at the age of 89.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta.

Abiodun described Ajibola’s death as a big loss to the judiciary, saying his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and educational development would never be forgotten.

The governor also commiserated with the Owu Royal Family of the former minister of justice, his friends, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as members of the Baptist Boys’ High School Old Students Association.

He described the legal icon’s death as “saddening, devastating and the end of an era.”

He added that the death of the illustrious son of the state, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual, and elder statesman was a severe blow to everyone who knew him.

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him,” he said.

The governor recalled that Ajibola, after serving as President of the Nigerian Bar Association, also served as the nation’s number one Law officer, attorney-general and minister of justice.

He noted that Ajibola also answered the call of higher duties at the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands.

“He was a jewel of the law profession and an accomplished judicial officer of prodigious hue. Baba was a go-getter who delivered on any assignment committed to his hands because of his belief that service should always come first.

“Besides, he was a great religious influencer and philanthropist who established the faith-based Crescent University in his hometown, Abeokuta,” he said.

The governor, however, urged the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, the Olowu-in-Council, sons and daughters of the Ajibola lineage and the entire Gbadela Royal Dynasty of Owu to be consoled by the fact that the deceased selflessly served God, humanity during his impactful life.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, I commiserate with the deceased’s immediate family on this very huge loss.

“May the Almighty Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Abiodun said.

Born on March 22, 1934 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Ajibola attended Baptist Boys’ High School, Oke Saje, Abeokuta, and the University of London.

He was the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) between 1984 and 1985.

Ajibola was the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria from 1985 to 1991 and a Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, from 1991 to 1994.

He was appointed the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.