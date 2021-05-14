Nigeria-born Portugal’s Tiago Abiodun has emerged as the first winner of the Under-13 Boys’ Singles event at the WTT Youth Contender Vila Real, Portugal.

The 13-year-old Abiodun is the son of the Nigeria international, Bode Abiodun, who is based in Portugal, put his name up in lights in the event.

At the final hurdle, Abiodun, ranked 26th in the world for his age, accounted for Germany’s Noah Hersel needing just three of the five games on offer to lift the trophy (12-10, 11-5, 13-11).

Earlier in the day, Abiodun showed great character to stage a commendable comeback display in his quarterfinal meeting with Puerto Rico’s Steven Joel Moreno Rivera (11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5), taking down another Puerto Rican in Enrique Yezue Rios Torres (5-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-5).

An excited Abiodun said: “I feel good that I’ve just won the first final of the WTT Youth Contender, it makes me happy and I take this opportunity to acknowledge my coaches who believe in me and make me want more.”