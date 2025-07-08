Abiodun presents staff of office to new Ogun monarch

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Monday presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to His Royal Majesty, Oba Oluseyi Adewole Adediran, officially confirming him as the new Otileta I, Towulade of Owu Akinale.

The ceremony, which took place in Akinale, Ewekoro Local Government Area, followed the passing of the former Towulade, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, who died on June 19, 2024.

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, the governor described the ascension of Oba Adediran as historic, commending the peaceful and transparent selection process that produced the monarch.

“Kabiyesi, by your appointment as the new Towulade, you are a high-ranking member of the Egba Traditional Council and a permanent member of the Ogun State Council of Obas. I beseech you to regard this appointment as a call to serve,” the governor stated.

Abiodun charged the monarch to support the state’s development agenda and act as a unifying father figure to all in the community, regardless of background.

“I am confident that you will concentrate on accelerating socio-economic development in Akinale and Egbaland.

“I implore you to mobilise your people to complement our administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda,” he added.

He also warned against illegal land dealings, referencing the Ogun State Anti-Land Grabbing Law.

“Our government does not only frown at land-grabbing activities but detests the involvement of any Kabiyesi in such acts.

“I advise our new Kabiyesi to ensure measures are in place to prevent such criminalities,” Abiodun warned.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, for his support and blessing in the emergence of the new monarch.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Ewekoro Local Government, Adesina Adisa, described the event as a new dawn for the town.

“I appeal to all the people of Akinale, both at home and in the diaspora, to rally round the new Kabiyesi. Where there is unity, there will be progress.

“I say congratulations to Kabiyesi, Oba (Dr.) Oluwaseyi Adediran, on his well-deserved ascension. May your reign be peaceful, fruitful, and long,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Adediran expressed gratitude to the state government, the kingmakers, and the Akinale community for the trust reposed in him.

“I accept this huge responsibility. I’m quite ready. Akinale is not my project; it’s everybody’s project. The level of our unity will determine the level of our success,” he said.

He also appreciated the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Adeola Matemilola, and extended gratitude to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Oba Gbadebo for their support.

“I remain grateful to the governor, and I’m still expecting a lot from him,” he added.

