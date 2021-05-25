Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a new Press Centre in honour of one of his predecessors, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

The new Press Centre located at the Governor’s Office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, was commissioned as part of activities lined up to commemorate the Governor’s second year in office.

Assuring that his administration would continue to assist media practitioners in discharging their duties faithfully, Governor Abiodun

admonished journalists in the country to avoid sensational reportage and spreading of fake news, as it was capable of causing crisis in the country.

“Please be responsible in your reportage. Don’t sensationise, but please promote things that will bring peace in the country. On our part, we will continue to work with the media towards nation building”, he said.

The governor who also thanked media practitioners for their support, said the press centre was named after the former governor of Ogun state, as a demonstration of the commitment of the government towards press freedom and in appreciation of the respect the current administration accords the media practitioners.

Describing Chief Osoba as a nationalist and an achiever, Prince Abiodun pointed out that history would vindicate the former governor for using journalism to improve the nation rather than divide it.

He informed that his exemplary contributions to the pen profession has helped Chief Osoba to attain greater heights in politics, advising young media practitioners to emulate the professionalism demonstrated by the former governor.

Earlier, Chief Osoba lauded Governor Abiodun for the honour done him, stating that the singular action has impacted positively on his life as it would elongate his life span.

The former helmsman at the Daily Times informed that the honour has erased the 16 years of his traumatic period after leaving office describing the day as “emotional”.

He applauded the present administration for the improved infrastructural amenities in the state especially the completion of the Kuto road, and the ongoing reconstruction of Abeokuta-Sagamu road as well as other projects left behind by the immediate administration.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, described Chief Osoba as a good ambassador and a divine gift to the journalism profession, saying the veteran journalist is a household name known for his exploit in the media world.

Odusile emphasised that the former governor took part in the fight to enthrone democracy in the country and vigorously pursue grassroots development during his tenure as the governor of the state.

He said the state government holds media practitioners in high esteem, adding that the Press Centre was to appreciate journalists for their support for the government and to also make their job seamless.

The Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, noted that journalism was about touching people’s lives, saying that Osoba is a man of integrity who has affected people’s lives positively in the course of carrying out his professional job, while the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdukabir Obanlege, acknowledged Chief Osoba as a great teacher who was always looking out for the welfare of his colleagues.

In a goodwill message, former Presidential spoke person, Dr. Reuben Abati, noted that Ogun State had produced top class journalists who played important roles in the development of Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular.

He described the achievements of Chief Osoba as legendary and a man who distinguished himself as a journalist per excellence and an astute politician whose administrative acumen contributed to the transformation of the rural areas of the state.