Abiodun: My administration will complete Ijoko-Alagbole-Akuta Road

Respite is on the way for the residents of Ijoko, Alagbole and Akute communities as Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared his administration’s readiness to complete the road that passes through the three communities.

Abiodun said his government would complete the road started but abandoned by the Ibikunle Amosun administration.

The Governor, who expressed serious concern over the deplorable condition of the Ijoko-Alagbole-Akute Road in Ifo Local Government Area, however, said the 32km road will be tolled after its completion.

The Governor stated this at a virtual town hall meeting on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and 2022 Budget for Ogun Central Senatorial District held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to Abiodun, the road is crucial to the socio-economic well-being of people in the axis, declaring that a sinking fund is needed for its upkeep.

He said: “We will reconstruct the road and put a toll gate.

“We have to have a kind of sinking fund for the upkeep and maintenance.

“We will invest in the construction that is meaningful.

“That particular road is a very long – about 32km.

“And the road is close to highly built-up areas with so many exits.”

Abiodun maintained that the the Future City Project spearheaded by the United Kingdom Foreign Office was still on course and would help in turning Abeokuta to a befitting state capital.

Abiodun hinted that the project would be extended to Mowe and Ibafo axis as a result of uncoordinated development taking place in the areas.

On the current situation at the Hillcrest Estate, the Governor said a Five-Star hotel, to be built by a renowned commercial financial institution, is slated for the estate, while judiciary quarters would also berth in the estate.

Abiodun, who spoke on the need to complete and put to use the uncompleted 250-bed hospital situated at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said world class equipment had been supplied, adding that a private investor had indicated interest in the hospital.

He said: “We have received offers from a private concern who has indicated interest in completing and managing the hospital.

“Equipment had been supplied, though some of them have run out of warranty.

“With what we are doing, the hospital should be up and doing in the next six to eight months.”

On the ongoing reconstruction of Lafenwa Road, the governor explained it needed to be redesigned as there were issues on soil texture around the Lafenwa end as well as the rail tracks.

He, however, listed some completed and ongoing road projects in Ogun Central to include 42km Sagamu-Interchange-Abeokuta Expressway; Elite-Isale-Ake Road Phases 1 and 2; 7.6km FAJOL-Ajegunle-American Junction-Alogi Street; and Unity Estate to Gbonnagun-Obantoko Road.

Other roads, according to the governor, are Vespa-Ikorita Meje-Olose Tutu Road, Ifo- Olomore-Sanni Road, Inner Road Itori Junction-Total road, 5.7km Somorin-Kemta-Idi Aba road, Journalist Estate road, Arepo, Flyover Bridge at Kuto in Abeokuta, Panseke-Adigbe Road, as well as Akute-Denro-Ishasi Road with a bridge and concrete lining of canals.

Abiodun said three new Fire Stations have been built at Isheri, Mowe and Ifo, complemented with new fire fighting trucks, adding that interventions have been carried out in education, health, agriculture, among others in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

In his contribution, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, lauded the state government for rehabilitating the Iberekodo Water Scheme as well as promoting the Adire fabrics, requesting that something should be done about the Chinese Adire currently flooding the local market.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, in his remarks, called for the reconstruction of Ijoko-Alagbole-Akute Road, assuring that accelerated action would be given to the budget when it is presented to the House.