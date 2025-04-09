Abiodun institutes leadership training for perm secs, others at Awujale Institute

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled a landmark Public Service Excellence Initiative with the commencement of a five-day strategic leadership and management course.

The training was inaugurated at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state government said the programme, designed for the top echelon of the Ogun State Civil and Public Service, reflected Abiodun’s administration’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability across ministries, departments, and agencies.

Participants include Permanent Secretaries, Principals-General, General Managers, the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Auditor Generals, Executive Secretaries, and Heads of Professional Bodies within the state.

Speaking during the event, Governor Abiodun described the training as a fulfillment of his administration’s promise and praised the dedicated professionals who form the foundation of the state’s public service.

He noted that this group would be the first to benefit from training at the newly established institute.

“This training is a reflection of our administration’s commitment to strengthening the public service as a driver of development,” the governor said.

He extended his appreciation to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for facilitating the establishment of the institution at Olabisi Onabanjo University.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving its take-over by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

In the same vein, the Governor thanked the leadership of the institute for equipping participants with a robust curriculum.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, praised the initiative as a critical investment in human capital, one that would drive innovation and efficiency in governance.

He added that the course content would significantly enhance public sector performance in alignment with the state’s vision for a brighter future.

Also in attendance was the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, who described the programme as pivotal to public service reform.

He expressed Lagos State’s intention to adopt similar training models to foster inter-state collaboration.

In their goodwill messages, former Heads of Service, members of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, and retired senior officials commended the initiative as a forward-thinking move, highlighting Governor Abiodun’s commitment to people-focused leadership.

Representing the Awujale, Princess Adetoun Adetona hailed the launch as the realization of the monarch’s vision for grooming visionary leaders capable of national transformation.

Also speaking, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul-Razak Adenugba, described the institute as a lasting legacy for advancing public service in Nigeria.

Director of NIPSS-OSKASOGS, Prof. Sola Adeyanju, and NIPSS Director-General, Prof. Ayodeji Omotayo, expressed confidence that the training would not only transform the participants’ careers but also reshape the trajectory of governance in Ogun State.

The course modules cover key areas such as public policy development, strategic leadership, emotional intelligence, ethics in public service, and mentorship for productivity—all aimed at fostering excellence, responsibility, and sustainable development.

