Abiodun hails Ogun monarch’s leadership on birthday

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, describing his reign as one of peace, wisdom, and progress.

“We extend our warmest felicitations to His Royal Highness, the Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Adeyemi Abdukabir Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II and Arole Iganmode-Olofin, on the occasion of his birthday,” the governor said in a statement on his official X account on Thursday.

Abiodun noted that the monarch had played an important role in the development of Ota, Awori land, and Ogun State at large.

“As we celebrate this special day with you, Kabiyesi, we recognise your outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Ota and Awori land, and indeed Ogun State as a whole,” he added.

He further noted that Olota’s reign has promoted harmony and unity while preserving cultural values.

“Your reign has continued to embody wisdom, peace, and progress, while your leadership has strengthened cultural values and promoted unity among your people,” the statement continued.

On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, the governor offered prayers for the monarch’s health and continued reign.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ogun State, we pray for your continued good health, long life, and divine wisdom to lead your kingdom to greater heights.

“May your reign bring even more prosperity, harmony, and fulfilment to Ota, Awori land, and our dear state. Happy birthday, Kabiyesi,” he concluded.

