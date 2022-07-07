Abiodun condoles with Saturday THISDAY Editor over demise of mother

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed his condolences to Yemi Adebowale, Editor (Saturday), ThisDay Newspaper, on the demise of his mother, Susan Taiwo Adebowale, who died at the age of 86.

The governor expressed his empathy in a letter he personally signed and sent to the Editor (Saturday) of THISDAY.

Abiodun said: “I write to express my heartfelt condolences to you on the demise of your dear mum, Chief (Mrs.) Susan Taiwo Adebowale, who slept in the Lord at the age of 86.

“As we all know, the death of one’s parents, particularly one’s mother, could be painful. On this, I empathise with you.

“Though Mama joined the Saints Triumphant at an advanced age, her children, relatives and acquaintances will miss her greatly.

“Death, everyone is aware, is an inevitable end for all. My prayer is that Mama’s soul shall continue to reside in the bosom of her Maker till we meet to part no more.

“So, on behalf of my family, the government and people of Ogun State, I commiserate

with you. And I pray that all of Mama’s children shall live longer to eat the fruit of their labour. Accept my condolences and take heart, my brother.”