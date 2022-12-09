Abiodun, Awujale task Governing Councils on funding of varsities, polys

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State has asked the Governing Councils of state-owned tertiary institutions to steer clear of actions and decisions that could undermine the solvency of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the warning on Thursday.

Arigbabu spoke at the opening of a two-day workshop at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

He said members of Governing Councils are supposed to save costs and equally attract funds to their respective institutions.

The workshop, with the theme: “Governing Councils of Higher Educational Institutions: Concept, Roles, Relevance and Expectations,” was organised by the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Institute for Governance Studies in OOU.

At the event, Oba Adetona, who is the Awujale of Ijebuland and founder of the Institute, said effective Governing Councils are capable of improving the fortunes of tertiary education, adding that the educational sector will play its expected role in the development of the country if the challenges facing it are addressed.

In his keynote address, entitled: “Governing Councils: Government Concepts, Perceptions and Expectations,” Prof. Arigbabu declared that Governing Councils are primarily constituted to effectively help in repositioning tertiary institutions to achieve their core mandates.

The Commissioner, who observed that conflicts often erupt between governing bodies and managements of tertiary institutions, said there should not be unhealthy rivalry if everyone knows his responsibilities, obligations and limitations.

According to him, there would be rapid growth and development in tertiary institutions when synergy exists between Governing Councils and managements.

He said: “Governing Councils are supposed to be blessings for institutions, not curses. They should be trouble shooters, not trouble makers.

“Governing bodies are entrusted with funds, both public and private, and therefore have a particular duty to observe the highest standards of corporate governance.

“This includes ensuring and demonstrating integrity and objectivity in the transaction of their business, and wherever possible following a policy of openness and transparency in the dissemination of their decisions.”

While stressing that the Abiodun-led administration in the state places high premium on the attainment of qualitative education, Arigbabu urged well-meaning individuals to complement the efforts of government in funding tertiary institutions in the state.

He explained that the essence of appointing people from various backgrounds into Governing Councils was to tap their resources and connections for the development of educational institutions.

While delivering his goodwill message, Oba Adetona described Governing Councils and Principal Officers of various institutions of higher learning as key actors in the governance of tertiary education.

The Awujale charged the participants to help government in addressing the problems of tertiary education in the state and manage their respective institutions to meet the expectations of the public.

He said: “An effective educational system is a veritable tool for growth and shared prosperity.

“But education can only serve as agent of development if it is effective and serve humanity.

“However, in Nigeria, it is rather unfortunate that higher education is in crises due to series of factors and reasons.

“Hence, addressing the challenges facing the educational sector will enable it play its expected role in the development of our country.

“Ogun State is one of the states in Nigeria with the highest number of tertiary institutions, which have their own share of the challenges facing tertiary education in the country.

“Thus, this workshop is very timely.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the OOU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, had said the workshop was organised to imbue participants with their roles as the apex body in the management of tertiary education in the state.

According to him, management of tertiary education in a globalised and ever-changing world is not static but very dynamic.

Prof. Agboola said: “No matter one’s stock of knowledge, managers of tertiary institutions have to constantly attune themselves to current realities through constant training and retraining.

“Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Institute for Governance Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye with international partnership and collaboration, has been established for such purpose.

“The vision of the Institute is to be a world-class and highly reputable institution for the advancement and understanding of theory, practice and policy of governance and a reference point and vanguard in the efforts at redefining and reinventing the processes of governance in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

“In line with this, its mission is to conduct research as well as organise, teach and train both public and private sectors’ leadership and other personnel.”

The workshop, which ends on Friday, had former Vice-Chancellors, including Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunde and Prof. Sola Akinrinade, among others as resource persons.