Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved N87.3 million as payment of the state counterpart fund for implementation of Federal Government/International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Samson Odedina, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Odedina said the counterpart fund was to implement the FGN/IFAD/VCDP.

He said objective of IFAD/VCDP is to enhance incomes and food security of rural farming households who engaged in Rice and Cassava Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).

The commissioner said the FGN/IFAD Assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) has eight participatory local governments in Ogun including, Obafemi Owode, Odeda, Odogbolu, Ijebu East, Ijebu North East, Ifo, Yewa North and Yewa South.

“The provision of the counterpart fund for the VCDP Project is part of Ogun Government support to women and youths, who are engaged in the rice and cassava value chains.

“This is in line with the State Agricultural Agenda of Food Security, Jobs Creation and Income Generation.

“This goodwill has further strengthened the position of Ogun, as one of the states that are up to date with payment of counterpart fund in the FGN/IFAD Assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) in Nigeria.