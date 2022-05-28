Abidoye cautions politicians against do or die politics

Politicians in the country have been cautioned against win at all cost syndrome which has characterised the political scene in recent times as we move towards the 2023 general elections.

The Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, AYO NI O, Baba Aladura Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen at the International headquarters of the Church, Galilee Land, Orile Igbon on Friday.

He called on politicians to play politics of maturity and stop politics of assassination, kidnapping and character assassination.

This may not be unconnected with the recent killings and kidnapping as various political parties get engaged in their party primaries to pick their flagbearers for the 2023 general elections.

The Cleric enjoined politicians to prioritize the development of their various communities and immediate constituencies and the entire country above their personal ambitions.

“The well being of the masses, how the nation’s economy will grow and how the citizens will be able to live happily should be your uttermost goal rather than go after your perceived political opponents because you want power,” Abidoye opined.

He urged politicians to accept defeat and cooperate with whoever wins to move the country forward rather than politics of calumny.

He stressed that there is no gain in sending assassination team, hoodlums or kidnappers after opponents, “this must stop so that we can witness a peaceful election in 2023.”

Abidoye however appealed to the electorate to go all out and get their Permanent Voters Card so as to be able to vote for their preferred candidate during the forthcoming elections.

“Please participate in all the political process for you to vote for the candidate of your choice without any compromise or sentiment,” he added.