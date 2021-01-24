Eze Benard Enweremadu, the Traditional Head of Ngwaland, Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, in Abia State, is dead, his family announced on Saturday.

The heir apparent, Christopher Enweremadu, announced the death of the first-class traditional ruler in a statement issued at the deceased’s country home in Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isialangwa North Local Government Area.

Christopher, a former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, stated that Enweremadu died on January 17 at the age of 77.

The royal father, who mounted the traditional stool of Ezeukwu of Ukwu at age 33, marked his 44th anniversary on the throne on October 23, 2020.

He was coroneted on October 23, 1976 to become the 13th traditional head of Ngwaland.

He was the deputy chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in the old Imo State and later became the Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers.