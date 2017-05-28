LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 8, 20171min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Pinnick: NFF to commission six mini secretariats this year

Sport

IBF sanctions Joshua, Klitschko rematch

FeaturedFootballSport

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

FootballSport

Bafana ‘ll silence Eagles in 20 minutes -Baxter

FootballSport

West Ham leads Onyekuru chase

FootballSport

NPFL: Okpotu’s hat-trick downs MFM, as Plateau United dim hosts Sunshine Stars

Sport

Murray fights back to reach French Open semi-finals, to meet Wawrinka

Sport

Abia Warriors midfielder out for two weeks

Abia-Warriors.jpg
The midfielder was then stretchered off in pains after being attended to by the medical staff and substituted

Abia Warriors of Umuahia midfielder, Kalu Nweke, will be out of action for at least two weeks after he sprained his ankle during his club’s 0-1 loss to Katsina United at the Karkanda Stadium last Sunday.
Nweke was about to pull the trigger after he had his full sight on goal before he was brutally hacked down inside the area by a Katsina defender but the centre referee looked the other way as Abia Warriors bench pleaded for a spot kick.
The midfielder was then stretchered off in pains after being attended to by the medical staff and substituted.
Abia Warriors medical team led by Dr. Enyinnaya Anozie, after proper examination identified the injury as ankle sprain, revealing that he would be out of action for at least two weeks.
In his reaction, Abia Warriors Chief Coach, Abdullahi Usman Biffo, described Kalu’s injury as unfortunate, adding that as an important member of the team, he would be missed and wished him quick recovery.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousRivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot 'disappears'

nextIBF sanctions Joshua, Klitschko rematch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

FG to Nigerians: Ignore threats, divisive ultimatum from northern youths

Why we registered only five out of 95 political associations that applied – INEC

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.