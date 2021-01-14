Abia Warriors Football Club has mandated its technical crew to win their next three games or be sent packing.

The ultimatum came after an emergency meeting with the coaches in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, following the dismal performance of the team in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Abia Warriors have lost their first four league games.

The club’s management stated that the team has no reason not to put up a good showing considering the calibre of players in the team.

It pointed out that technical crew, led by Imama Amapakabo, has enjoyed the support and cooperation ever given to any crew in the club’s history.