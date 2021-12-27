Abia varsity sacks lecturer in sex-for-grades scandal

Abia State University, Uturu, has sacked a senior lecturer, one Michael Ukaegbu, over sex-for-grades scandal.

In a communique issued after its 148th regular and resumed meetings of the Governing Council of the university held on Thursday, the 16th and the 20th of December 2021, under the chairmanship of the Pro-Chancellor, Adolphus Wabara, the ABSU council-in-session ratified the dismal of Ukaegbu, a former Acting Head of the Department of Mass Communication.

The communique signed by the university Registrar, Acho Elendu also disclosed that the Council also ratified the dismissal of another Leonard Chukwuma for admission fraud and racketeering.

A senior management staff of the university told the press that ABSU management and security have been tracking the lecturer.

The source said later, a disciplinary committee was set up, which sent their report to the Council with appreciated recommendation, which the Council ratified.