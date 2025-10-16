Abia to address non-remittance of 10% check-off dues

The Abia State Government says it has initiated steps to address the issues surrounding the non-remittance of the statutory 10 percent check-off dues to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Governor Alex Otti said this when the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, visited him in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

Otti, during the visit on Wednesday, directed the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, and other officials to investigate the non-remittance and ensure compliance with the approved remittance process.

He described his administration as labour-friendly, saying that the government had approved funds to clear the 16 years of unpaid entitlements owed to families of deceased Abia State workers.

Responding to the NLC’s request for a befitting secretariat, Otti ordered land allocation for the project and pledged government’s readiness to support its development.

Also Read:

Earlier, Ajaero commended the governor for his people-centred leadership and the visible development across the state, including the renovation of hostels at Abia State University, Uturu.

He urged the State Government to provide an operational vehicle for the NLC, complete the secretariat project, and ensure direct remittance of the 10 percent monthly check-off dues.

Also, the State Chairman of the NLC, Ogbonnaya Okoro, lauded the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare and the regular payment of salaries.

Okoro said that the administration’s effort had ended the problem of salary arrears in the state.