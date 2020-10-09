Chief Dan Okoli, the Abia State Commissioner for Homeland Security, said the state was in talks with military authorities to stop their men from harassing Owaza people in Ukwa West LGA of the state.

Okoli disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Commissioner was reacting to Save Our Souls message Ukwa people sent to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and reported in the media, to stop his men from “running the community out of town”.

NAN reports that Nigerian Army personnel had been harassing and intimidating Owaza people and nearby Ukwa communities after some hoodlums killed and disarmed two soldiers in the area.

The harassment has resulted in the residents running away from their communities for fear of being hurt or killed by military personnel.

Okoli said: “I won’t tell you what government is doing, but what I will tell you is that something is being done about it.

“You know how military people behave when you kill one of them.

“So it is not just by words of mouth that we talk.

“Meetings have been going.

“That is much I can say about it.

“It is not unexpected that it will not be business as usual when a section of the Army is aggrieved.

“They behave in certain ways.

“It will still come down.

“It will still pass.

“Government is discussing with their leaders to assuage their grievances.

“Within a short time, normalcy will return.”

The community in the letter to Buratai said they now live in fear over incessant attacks by 144 Battalion soldiers, Asa, who might want to avenge the killing of two of their colleagues by unidentified gunmen along Uzuaku/Okohia axis.

