The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

The suspension was announced in a statement by the Abia State Government on Sunday.

It after the CoS was seen in a video spraying naira notes on a controversial Onitsha, Anambra State-based clergyman, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly called Odumeje the Indaboski.

In a short statement on Sunday, the Secretary to the Abia State government, Chris Ezem, announced that the CoS has been suspended immediately.

Ezem said: “Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere.”

Ezem stated that the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alozie Odoemelam, would perform Agbazuere’s duties indefinitely.

The Chief of Staff was appointed on November 5, 2019.