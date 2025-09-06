Abia State Government sacks six for salary fraud

The Abia State Government has announced the sack of six staff members of the state’s Ministry of Justice who were indicted in a salary padding fraud.

This came through a statement by the Chairman, Abia State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Eno Jerry-Eze on Thursday, made available to newsmen on Friday.

Jerry-Eze said that the fraud was uncovered while conducting an internal audit and administrative inquiry at the ministry of Justice.

She noted that the six individuals manipulated payroll systems, which gave them unauthorised access to salaries exceeding their entitlements over time.

The sacked workers were Dickson Eze, a Principal Accountant (SGL 12); Esther Emeruwa, Senior Accountant (SGL 10); and Ijeoma Jonathan, Chief Executive Officer (Accounts-SGL 14).

Also included were Treasure Isinguzo, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts-SGL 13); Chioma Erondu – Principal Executive Officer (Accounts-SGL 12); and Hannah Eze – Senior Executive Officer (General Duties-SGL 09).

Jerry-Eze said the disciplinary action resulted from a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission, which interviewed the affected workers.

She added that relevant financial records were reviewed, confirming that the workers knowingly benefited from irregular salary payments at the state’s expense.

She noted that Chioma Madu, who was also investigated, was cleared of complicity in the fraud because she promptly reported being overpaid and took steps to correct it.

According to Jerry-Eze, the indicted workers will be handed over to a relevant law enforcement agency for prosecution.

She urged all civil servants and other persons having dealings with the state to maintain integrity and report suspected irregularities.

She stated that Governor Alex Otti had directed that the activities of some members of the salary committee be investigated to ensure full accountability.

