Abia set to train 2,000 teachers, tighten security in schools

The Abia State Government said it has concluded plans to train 2000 master trainers for teachers in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti on Monday.

According to him, 200 teachers have passed through the training while the remaining 1,800 would have theirs soon.

Kanu disclosed that the Abia State Basic Education Board has screened, interviewed, and shortlisted 40 teachers for training under the Abia State School Enhancement Team Program.

He further disclosed that the posting of security personnel to public schools in the state has begun, a measure he said is aimed at safeguarding lives and property in the schools.

“This is part of the wider agenda of the state government to reform our education system.

“Also as part of the ongoing reform agenda in the educational system, the promise that the state government has made in the past has come to fulfilment with the posting of security personnel to our schools.

“Posting security personnel is aimed at securing the lives and property of both the students, teachers, and the property of the schools involved,” he stated.

The commissioner also revealed that a total of 5,746 ASUBEB staff have been earmarked for promotion and said that it is a way to motivate the staff for greater productivity.

According to him, under the Abia State School Enhancement Team program, the board has screened 40 persons to ensure quality assurance and compliance with schools’ guidelines.

He added that the state government would commission the newly upgraded eye centre, an annexe of Abia Specialist Hospital at Amachara, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

