Abia reaffirms commitment to protecting lives, property

The Abia State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives and property of Abia indigenes and residents.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commodore MacDonald Ubah (Rtd), stated this in an interview with journalists alongside the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Danladi Isa, after the monthly State Security Council meeting held on Thursday.

He described the security meeting as part of the state government’s proactive approach to maintaining law and order.

“This is a monthly meeting that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State, normally holds.

“It is in furtherance of all the security measures that have been put in place to secure Abia State as it is,” Ubah noted.

Reacting to the recent killing of a businessman from Arochukwu on his way back to the state, Ubah assured that security agencies were actively investigating the matter.

“All hands are on deck to unravel that incident, and investigations are ongoing. Whenever we have results, they will be made public,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Abia State Commissioner of Police emphasised that the purpose of the meeting was to assess the security situation in the state.

He described Abia’s security situation as peaceful, following strategic operations by various security agencies to maintain law and order and protect residents.

He noted that a similar security meeting held in November last year led to special operations across Aba, Umuahia, and other local government areas during the festive season, ensuring a peaceful celebration.

“As you witnessed, with the special operations carried out in Aba, Umuahia, and all area councils, we had relative peace. People came in for Christmas and New Year celebrations, and there was relative calm,” CP Isa stated.

The Commissioner assured that the Police Command would continue collaborating with other security agencies to protect residents.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, stressing that the command remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure peace and security across the state.

