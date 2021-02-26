The Abia State Government has warned cult groups to stay away from the state as the government would not tolerate “wicked and devilish cult activities” in any part of the state.

Chief Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Friday said the government was informed of the presence of some cultists who moved into Aba.

He said their plan was to engage rival cult groups and cause trouble.

Kalu said: “Let it be stated clearly that security agencies have been given the directive to deploy all lawful measures to forestall such unnecessary wars by whatever groups.

“We warn very strongly the concerned groups, the Vikings and the Black Axe, and any other group that may want to foment trouble in Abia under whatever guise, to desist from such plans.”

He said that failure of such groups to desist from their plan to foment trouble in Aba would lead to their arrest and they be made to suffer the consequences of their criminal acts.

The Commissioner said the leaders of the concerned cult groups would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Kalu urged Abia people and leaders of various communities, especially in Aba and environ, to be vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements, especially by strange faces, around them to security agencies.

“We urge parents and guardians to closely monitor their children/wards to ensure they are not used as willing tools in the hands of these ignoble elements in carrying out their nefarious activities,” he said.