Abia Poly students’ protest caused by alleged rape — Management

The management of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba on Friday said that Thursday’s demonstration by the students was prompted by alleged rape of a female student by some security operatives.

John Nwanborogwu, Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, disclosed this to newsmen in Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students had on September 23 taken to the streets, which incidentally occasioned blockage of traffic in Aba.

Nwanborogwu explained that the demonstration had nothing to do with the question of accreditation or salary arrears as reported in the social media.

He said: “The leadership of the students union alerted us that some students had issues with some security agents, especially the police.

“Some of them were whisked away from their hostels, to certain police stations and a whole lot of things happening consequently.

“The principal among them was the alleged rape of one of them and they mobilised themselves and demonstrated in solidarity.”

Nwanborogwu said the institution and the police had commenced a preliminary investigation into the matter and would soon address the public about their findings.

“If there is a case of rape established, we trust the government will not close her eyes to that,” he said.

Nwanborogwu, who refused to disclose the alleged victim’s whereabouts, said Nkechi Ikpeazu, the Wife of the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had promised to see the lady wherever she was.

In his contribution, the Rector, Dr. Okorie Osonwa, commended the students for not taking the protest further to the police after he had addressed them.

Osonwa said the management was working assiduously to address some of the school’s challenges, including the accreditation of the School of Engineering, which he revealed would be done soon.