Prof. Ezionye Eboh, Rector, Abia State Polytechnic, says the institution will start publishing students’ results online from next session to curtail students’ excesses.

Eboh said the planned online result publication was in conformity with global best practices and will ensure transparency and accountability in the school’s educational system.

Eboh, who disclosed this during a news briefing in Aba on Thursday, noted that the new system would help parents to track the progress of their children or ward in the institution.

He said the polytechnic’s examinations officers had undergone training organised by its internet service provider to prepare them for the commencement of the process.

He said: “Once the results are keyed into the portal, alteration will be difficult, unless you get permission from the academic board.

“It will reduce a lot of ills and academic practices inherent in the system and also ensure that our results are released much faster than we are doing now.”

He said the institution was committed and on course to the founding fathers’ visions with the showcasing of some scientific inventions, including the production of an unbreakable light bulb with 15 years life span.

Eboh further said the institution owed salary arrears of staff because the staff salary was more than what the institution could pay.

He said: “We have found ourselves in a very difficult situation warranting necessary surgery to save the soul of Abia State Polytechnic.

“This means there is a compelling need to restructure, to make Abia Polytechnic more focused and result oriented.”

Eboh, who did not disclose the staff population of the institution, said he met a wage bill of N180 million on assumption of office, adding that he had been able to reduce it to N165 million.

The rector condemned an online report alleging that his administration criminally appropriated books donated to the school in 2007 by Books For Africa and Emeka Offor Foundation to a TETFund-sponsored project.

He said TETFund visited the school last in December 2018 and took inventory of their donations and projects in the polytechnic and gave it a clean bill of health.