Abia plans to buy back moribund Aba star paper mill

The Abia State Government says it had initiated moves to buy back the moribund Star Paper Mills, Aba and revive the industry.

This comes decades after the once bubbling industry closed down and was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Governor Alex Otti disclosed this at a grand civic reception organised in his honour by the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU), at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

He said the move was part of the efforts of his administration to revive ailing and comatosed companies in the state with a view to creating new jobs and rejigging the economy.

Otti regretted that many once-thriving companies in the state had gone underground but promised to bring them alive.

In his words: “I grew up here (Aba), I was born here, I knew how important Star Paper Mill was not just to Aba, not just to Abia State, not just to the East of the Niger, but to Nigeria.

“As we speak, we know that Star Paper Mill has been taken over by AMCON. Let me announce that the State Government entered into a discussion with AMCON and as we speak, we have made an offer to AMCON to buy back Star Paper Mill.

“So, one thing you can take to the bank is that under our watch, Star Paper Mill will be back.”

Governor Otti also promised to restore electricity to communities in Ohafia Local Government Area, adding that discussions are ongoing with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, for Abia State Government to acquire the Abia North and Umuahia ringed fence of the EEDC.

“We are working very hard to ensure that the entire Ohafia local government begins to have power, not just power, but constant power. I heard the Mayor of Ohafia LGA say that he is discussing with EEDC.

“In a few weeks from now, the discussion will not be with EEDC, because we are buying out Abia North and Umuahia ringed-fence from EEDC so that it will be within our control.

“We have made the offer already and we are in discussions. We will soon conclude it and take it over completely, “ he stated.

The Governor commended the Abiriba people for the reception which he described as overwhelming and thanked them for their presentations, including the presentation of a coaster bus to support him.

Otti said he had been enjoying a very strong relationship with the Abiriba people.

In a remark, member representing Ohafia North State Constituency, Hon. Mandela Obasi affirmed that “the Governor is doing well in office”.

The lawmaker said that he would not speak against the good works of the Governor just because he is not in the same political party with him.

Hon. Obasi, who said that Abiriba people love Governor Otti and maintained that “the crowd that filled the stadium to the brim is an organic one, made up of 99.99% of Abiriba people.”

He said: “The Governor is doing very well. This is not a hired crowd. This is the people of Abiriba. Abiriba people have much regards for you (Gov. Otti), Hon. Obasi asserted.

In their respective speeches, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Anya Oko Anya; and President General Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU), Chief Yuccee Otta Uwa thanked Governor Otti for his transformational projects across the State.

They noted that the Governor is restoring Aba through strategic actions, adding that he has changed the narrative of governance in Abia State within two years in office and assured him of their sustained support.

They also applauded him for the reconstruction of the Umuahia – Uzuakoli – Akara – Abiriba road and the approval he has granted for the construction of Ndi Okoronta road.

In their goodwill messages, Chief Jackson Agbai Abba (Kukunda Abiriba); Chief Nwaka Inem (Enyioha); Chief David Ogba Onuoha (Ugo Ena Abiriba); Mrs Ukanwa Onuma, and the Mayor of Ohafia LGA, Chief Eleanya Ochu Kalu, saluted “the visionary leadership of Gov. Otti,” which they said, “has positively affected all facets of the economy.”

They promised him massive support in 2027 based on his impressive performance so far.

Presenting a gift from Abiriba people, Chief Ebueme Ezikpe, assured Otti of their continuous support beyond the 2027 election and prayed to God to reward Governor Otti’s generations for the good works of their father who has wiped away the tears of Ndi Abia.

The reception, which attracted an unprecedented crowd of the people of Abiriba Enachioken, both from home and abroad, featured various presentations including cultural displays.

Meanwhile, some Abiriba people in other political parties including Chief James Agbagha Ochunkwo (Owoblow), Chief Kalu Ume and Chief Kalu Udeagha declared their intention to join Governor Otti’s Labour Party.

