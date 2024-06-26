Abia PDP to Otti: Publish list of the 90 roads you rehabilitated in one year

Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called out Governor Alex Otti, to name the 90 roads he rehabilitated in one year, according to his last broadcast to residents of the state.

The party also tasked Otti to reveal the cost associated with the road contracts, as well as show proof that due process and the provisions of the Abia Public Procurement Act were followed in the award of the road contracts.

Abia PDP, in a statement signed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Elder Amah Abraham, urged Otti to name the 90 roads he rehabilitated in one year for the people of the state to verify.

In the statement, PDP explained that its administrations in the state made public their claims about road construction by publishing the names of the roads they constructed, and followed due process in contract award,stressing that true governance rests squarely on transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

It said; “The attention of the Abia PDP has been drawn yet again to one of the many incorrect and unverifiable claims by Governor Alex Otti, which only serves to perpetuate his Nazi-style propaganda methods meant to confuse and deceive the good people of Abia State.

“This time, Gov Alex Otti claimed to have rehabilitated 90 roads in the last one year, during his last address to Abians.

“The Abia PDP challenges Governor Alex Otti to produce a list of the said 90 roads he rehabilitated and the costs associated with the road contracts, as well as show proof that due process and the provisions of the Abia Public Procurement Act were followed in the award of the contracts.

“The government of Governor Alex Otti has never published the cost of any road except to confirm our information on the Port Harcourt road Aba project , which was re-awarded at the whopping cost of N30b, and that continues to attract public outcry due to its variance with conventional road costs of that nature.

“In this case, we challenge Governor Alex Otti to take a cue from the national leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi,on whose back Alex Otti rode to victory, who always says, “Go and verify.

“Governor Alex Otti must release the list so that Abians can verify it. And this is what he must do if he wants Abians to take him seriously.

“It should be recalled that in 2019 candidate Alex Otti confirmed during a debate that he received a list of road projects done by the Ikpeazu administration, verified independently and confirmed the number and length of the projects.

“In the last year, Abians have become used to the unrepentant character of the Governor and his aides, who are in the habit of telling lies at all times, even when it is totally unnecessary.

“The immediate consequence is that Abians now disbelieve whatever comes from their desks until they verify those claims.

“Abians are fully aware that the previous PDP administration was in the habit of making public its claims about road construction by publishing the names of the roads it constructed, and always followed due process in the award of contracts.

“That is the true essence of governance, which rests squarely on transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

“Abia PDP calls on elders of the State, the Labour Party, and all well meaning Abians to prevail upon Governor Alex Otti to make public the list of the 90 roads he rehabilitated and the costs; otherwise, we will take it that he has lied to Abians as usual, and this pattern is truly disgusting and unacceptable to the good people of Abia State.”