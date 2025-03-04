Abia: PDP expels Wabara over alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party, Abia State chapter, has expelled the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, BOT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, over alleged anti-party activities.

The state party executives also tasked the national working committee of the PDP to appoint an acting chairman of its Board of Trustees ,as Wabara can no longer enjoy any right or privilege as an expelled member, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The party had on February 11, 2025, suspended the former senate president over his endorsement of the Labour Party Governor, Dr. Alex Otti’s second term.

The party also set up a disciplinary committee headed with Hon. Chukwudi Apugo as chairman and Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, as secretary.

Briefing journalists at the state Party Secretariat, State chairman of the PDP, Elder Amah Abraham , stated that Wabara failed to appear before the disciplinary committee to respond to the anti party allegations against him, despite several invitations extended to him.

He said, “The state working committee of the PDP convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday, 25th February,2025, after receiving the report of the disciplinary committee.

“After a thorough review of the findings and recommendations, regarding the expulsion of Senator Adolphus Wabara, the state working committee approved the recommendations. Senator Adolphus Wabara is hereby expelled from the PDP.

“In line with Article 57(3) and 59(1), of the Constitution of the PDP, which stipulates that an expelled member cannot exercise any right or privilege within the party, the state working committee recommends the immediate appointment of an acting chairman of the Board of Trustees by the national working committee.”

The state party chairman also disclosed that Wabara ignored the constitutional provision of not taking any court action against the party until all internal resolution mechanisms are exhausted.

On whether the state party executive has the right to suspend and expel the ex senate president, Amah explained that any party member who commits an offence can be suspended and expelled, if convicted.

