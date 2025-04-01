Abia: One dead as Joint Taskforce vehicle crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Abia State Sector Command has confirmed the death of one person in a lone crash on the Umuahia-Bende Road involving the vehicle of the state’s Joint Taskforce.

The Sector Commander, Ngozi Ezeoma, made the confirmation in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Ezeoma said the crash occurred on Sunday at the Ahiaeke axis of the road, leaving eight others with varying degrees of injury.

She said the crash involved a vehicle belonging to the Abia State Joint Taskforce, known as Operation Crush, carrying personnel of the taskforce.

She stated: “The fatal crash happened on Sunday night at Ahiaeke junction along the Umuahia-Bende Road.

“The vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch due to brake failure.

“Before FRSC arrived at the scene, the police had already moved the victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, for treatment.

“The eight officers rescued are receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, while the deceased has been taken to the morgue.”

The Sector Commander expressed deep sadness over the tragic loss of a personnel in the crash.

Ezeoma extended heartfelt condolences to the family and sister security agency that lost one of its personnel in the incident.

She wished a swift recovery to those injured in the crash.

According to her, preliminary reports indicated that brake failure caused the crash.

She urged motorists to exercise caution, emphasising the importance of avoiding speeding and drunk driving.

She also advised vehicle owners to check and maintain their brakes regularly before travelling to prevent avoidable accidents.

