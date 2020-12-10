Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has urged residents to look at the records of his administration and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming Local Government Area election.

Ikpeazu made the call on Wednesday in Umuahia during the Abia PDP rally and flag-off of campaign for the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has slated election in the 17 LGAs for December 18.

The governor appealed to the people to vote for PDP councillorship and chairmanship candidates in the election.

He also urged the party’s candidates not to take anything for granted, but work harder to endear themselves to the people.

Ikpeazu’s deputy, Ude Chukwu, said as a party, the PDP was expected to move around all the nooks and crannies to campaign in order to ensure its candidates were elected.

Chukwu said: “Abia is PDP and PDP is Abia.

“As a government in power in the state, we are not looking for what to tell our people.

“As you go out to campaign in your wards and local government areas, you will be able to see those things we have been able to achieve in the last five years.

“I want to assure us that we are going to get 100 per cent in the councillorship and chairmanship elections.”

On his part, the Abia PDP Chairman, Alwell Asiforo, appealed to those who failed to get the party’s tickets not to be discouraged, but rather join hands for its victory.

The former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly lauded Ikpeazu for his visionary leadership and developmental strides, saying it had made others align with the party.

In their speeches, the party leaders from the three senatorial zones assured the governor that PDP would sweep the polls in their respective zones.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the party flag to all the 17 LGA chairmanship candidates and their running mates.