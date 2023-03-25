Abia lawmakers deny plan to impeach Gov. Ikpeazu

The Abia House of Assembly has described as false news that the lawmakers planned to impeach the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, dismissed the rumours on Saturday when he addressed newsmen in Aba.

He said that the lawmakers had never contemplated such plan.

Uchendu urged members of the public to disregard the rumours, assuring that the Assembly would continue support the governor till the end of his tenure.

Also, Solomon Akpulonu, the Majority Leader, said the rumours emanated from mischief makers.

Akpulonu said that the assembly was pleased with the achievements recorded by Governor Ikpeazu, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

Also, the Minority Leader, Chijioke Chukwu, said individuals peddling the rumours were doing so to malign the state House of Assembly.