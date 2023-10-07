Abia lawmaker hails Tribunal judgement, congratulates Governor Otti

Rep. Ibe Osonwa (LP-Abia) has congratulated Governor Alex Otti of Abia on his victory at the election Tribunal.

Teh Jouse of Reps member spoke in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday in Abuja.

In it, Osonwa said the judgement was a total reflection of the general will of the people of Abia who voted for the Governor in the last general elections.

Osonwa, who represents Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, said that the outcome of the Tribunal had further affirmed the results from the various polling units, wards and local government areas of Abia.

He said: “This is a total reflection of the general will of the people of Abia who voted for you overwhelmingly, and I’m happy the whole process has ended in peace.

“I commend the diligence of the panel in arriving at the judgement which should be embraced by all.

Osonwa also urged the petitioners to close ranks with Otti and place the interest of the people of Abia above theirs and contribute their quota to move the state forward.

The Abia State Petition Election Tribunal sitting in Umuahia had on Friday, affirmed the declaration of Otti as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Abia.

INEC had declared Otti the winner of the election after polling 175,467 votes to defeat his closet rivals, PDP’s candidate, Okey Ahiwe who scored 86,529 votes and Nana Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP)