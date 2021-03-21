The National Bureau of Statistics has said Abia, Kogi and Kebbi States residents paid the highest amount for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly referred to as petrol, in February.

The NBS said this in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for February 2021” released on its website in Abuja on Saturday.

It said that Abia residents paid N180 for the product, while Kogi residents paid N175.82 and Kebbi residents paid N173.07.

States with the lowest average price of petrol were Osun, where it was sold at N162.91, Nasarawa N163.08 and Katsina N163.25.

According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 14.32 year-on-year and month-on-month by 1.31 per cent to N166.24 in February from N164.09 in January.

Similarly, average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil, otherwise known as diesel, increased by 1.29 per cent month-on-month and by 0.67 per cent year-on-year to N227.76 in February from N224.86 in January.

According to the report, states with the highest average price of diesel were Zamfara, whose residents paid N268.78, Adamawa N263.33 and Kebbi N257.5.

Also, states with the lowest average price of diesel were Osun N206.5, Ekiti N207.86 and Plateau N208.57.

Field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state.