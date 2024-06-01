Abia killing: Identities of soldiers unveiled

The identities of the five soldiers of the Nigerian Army killed by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Abia State have been unveiled in a signal obtained by Daily Trust.

The Eagle Online recalls the five soldiers were killed on Friday at a checkpoint at Obikabia Junction, Aba, Abia State.

In the signal sighted by Daily Trust on Friday, those killed were two Sergeants, two Corporals and one Lance Corporal.

Their identities were given as Sergeant Charles Ugochukwu (94NA/38/1467), Sergeant Bala Abraham (03NA/53/1028), Corporal Gideon Egwe(10NA/65/7085), Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu (13NA/70/5483) and Corporal Augustine Emmanuel (13NA/70/6663)

The signal read: “On 30 May 24, at about 0830 hrs, troops of 144 Battalion deployed at Obikabia Junction Federal School Road, Ogbor Hill in Obingwa LGA were attacked by unknown gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN members.

“Gunmen who were enforcing Sit-At-Home order numbering about 30, stormed troops location in 3 black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeeps and opened fire during which 5 x Soldiers were killed.”

The signal further disclosed that the assailants also carted away five AK47 rifles, burnt down two military patrol hilux vehicles and injured two civilians.